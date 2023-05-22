Clinics for businesses to make the most of Kerry’s greenways

Clinics are to be held in the coming weeks with a view to businesses making the most of Kerry’s greenways.

Kerry Local Enterprise Office (LEO) and Kerry County Council’s Tourism and Economic Unit are hosting these events for both new and established businesses.

They’ll include a one-to-one meeting with a mentor, which will identify business needs and strategies.

New businesses can take part on May 24th and 31st, and established businesses on May 31st, June 19th and 29th, and July 12th, but booking is essential on the LEO website.

Meanwhile the Kerry LEO has approved grant aid totalling €152,000 for businesses so far this year.

Thirty-two (32) Trading Online Vouchers have also been granted; this funding allows a business to develop its website.