Climbers warned about unsuitable footwear after two sustain leg injuries on Carrauntoohill

Kerry Mountain Rescue team has warned the public about the importance of wearing suitable footwear when climbing hills and mountains.

The warning comes after two people had to be rescued over the weekend, having sustained leg injuries while climbing Carraunthohill.

Advertisement

On person sprained an ankle while climbing on the Devil's Ladder on Saturday evening, while the second sustained a lower leg injury near the summit of the mountain.

Both casualties were brought to safety in the same operation, which involved 27 members of the team, and concluded around 1am Sunday morning.