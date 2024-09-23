Advertisement
News

Climbers warned about unsuitable footwear after two sustain leg injuries on Carrauntoohill

Sep 23, 2024 09:46 By radiokerrynews
Climbers warned about unsuitable footwear after two sustain leg injuries on Carrauntoohill
Share this article

 

Kerry Mountain Rescue team has warned the public about the importance of wearing suitable footwear when climbing hills and mountains.

The warning comes after two people had to be rescued over the weekend, having sustained leg injuries while climbing Carraunthohill.

Advertisement

On person sprained an ankle while climbing on the Devil's Ladder on Saturday evening, while the second sustained a lower leg injury near the summit of the mountain.

Both casualties were brought to safety in the same operation, which involved 27 members of the team, and concluded around 1am Sunday morning.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Over 113,000 passengers passed through Kerry Airport in second quarter of 2024
Advertisement
Billy O'Shea confirmed as Fine Gael's general election candidate in Kerry
Kerry County Council proposing to Killarney road to facilitate the Quest Killarney Adventure Race
Advertisement

Recommended

Munster Technological University to host Service Park for The Rose Hotel Kerry Winter Rally
Kerry Junior men win National Junior Inter-County Challenge
Billy O'Shea confirmed as Fine Gael's general election candidate in Kerry
Cronin and Galvin taking nothing for granted at Cork finale
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus