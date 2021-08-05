Advertisement
Claims the MRI machine at University Hospital Kerry is currently out of order

Aug 5, 2021 13:08 By radiokerrynews
There are claims the MRI machine at University Hospital Kerry is currently out of order.

Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly says he understands management sent an email around the hospital yesterday stating the machine would be down for the rest of the week.

Deputy Daly says there aren’t enough of resources at UHK and says this issue is another in a long list of concerns that’ve been raised with him.

Deputy Pa Daly says the MRI machine is vital for a wide range of illnesses:

 

Radio Kerry has contacted UHK for comment.

 

