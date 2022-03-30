Claims proposed Kerry GP practice stalled due to lack of wastewater treatment system

A proposed GP practice in Kerry has been stalled as there’s no wastewater treatment system in place locally.

That’s according to Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly, who raised the provision of water treatment facilities in the Dáil earlier.

He says Irish Water has done some good work, but it's not doing enough on wastewater and says lack of investment in these schemes is negatively impacting development throughout Kerry.

Advertisement

Deputy Pa Daly is calling for action and sought timelines for planned projects including Fenit, Knightstown and Kilcummin.

He says the lack of investment flies in the face of plans to prioritise towns and villages and to invest in communities:

Advertisement

In response, Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Martin Heydon says the government is committed to ensuring substantial funding is provided to Irish Water.

He provided this update, which he received from the national utility: