Claims Killarney is struggling as 37% of bed nights taken up housing refugees and international protection applicants

A Kerry County Councillor says Killarney is struggling as economically 37% of the bed nights are taken up housing refugees and international protection applicants.

Independent councillor Niall Botty O’Callaghan says small businesses are struggling and the tourism sector is devastated as a result.

He says the town has done enough and doesn’t have the services to cater for so many additional people:

Advertisement

The Cathaoirleach of Killarney Municipal District is calling for ministers to answer questions on the plans to bring 70 international protection applicants to the town.

Independent councillor Brendan Cronin says the town is at capacity in terms of services.

Advertisement

He’s echoing the council's call to reverse the decision on bringing these international protection applicants to Killarney: