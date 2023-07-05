Claims housing shortage impacting on UHK’s ability to recruit and retain staff

The housing shortage is impacting on University Hospital Kerry’s ability to recruit and retain staff.

Sinn Féin councillor Deirdre Ferris says she’s been contacted by numerous healthcare staff in recent years, seeking assistance securing rental accommodation.

Cllr Deirdre Ferris says she’s been asked to appeal to rental agents on behalf of healthcare staff to help secure a property.

She says in recent weeks, three frontline healthcare workers from University Hospital Kerry have contacted her looking for help with finding accommodation.

In two of the cases, she says these people and their families are facing homelessness due to Notices to Quit on the tenancies they have lived in for years.

The Tralee MD councillor says in another case, a nurse is looking for accommodation for her and her family after living in shared accommodation while training and qualifying in Tralee.

Cllr Ferris says skyrocketing rental costs and the cost of living crisis are making it impossible for most people to save for a deposit for a mortgage, and for those that might be able to save, there is very little affordable accommodation to purchase in the county.

The Sinn Féin councillor says it’s clear the Government isn't capable of getting to grips with the housing crisis and the impact it’s having on peoples’ lives.