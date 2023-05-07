Advertisement
News

Civil War memorial plaque unveiled in Milltown

May 7, 2023 11:05 By radiokerrynews
Civil War memorial plaque unveiled in Milltown Civil War memorial plaque unveiled in Milltown
Share this article

A commemoration is being held in Milltown today to commemorate three civil war fatalities.

 

Jeremiah Hanifin, Jeremiah McKenna and Mary McKenna died in separate incidents in Kerry in 1922.

Advertisement

 

Jeremiah Hanifin was shot when a Free State army patrol passed by.

 

Advertisement

Two months later at Kilderry, mother and son, Mary and Jeremiah McKenna died when they were fired upon following an ambush of a Free State army cycling patrol.

 

A memorial plaque will be unveiled at the Square in Milltown today at 12pm.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus