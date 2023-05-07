Civil War memorial plaque unveiled in Milltown

A commemoration is being held in Milltown today to commemorate three civil war fatalities.

Jeremiah Hanifin, Jeremiah McKenna and Mary McKenna died in separate incidents in Kerry in 1922.

Jeremiah Hanifin was shot when a Free State army patrol passed by.

Two months later at Kilderry, mother and son, Mary and Jeremiah McKenna died when they were fired upon following an ambush of a Free State army cycling patrol.

A memorial plaque will be unveiled at the Square in Milltown today at 12pm.