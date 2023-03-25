Advertisement
Civil War commemoration to take place in Knocknagoshel

Mar 25, 2023 12:03 By radiokerrynews
A ceremony to mark the centenary of a Civil War murder will place today in Knocknagoshel village.

There will also be an unveiling of plaques dedicated to Republican volunteers and to members of Cumann na mBan, the Irish republican women’s organisation.

The ceremony will take place at 2pm.

On March 24th, 1923, Dan Murphy, who was a blacksmith and a member of the IRA, was murdered by the Free State Army.

He was shot 20 times at Burke’s Field in Knocknagoshel, where eighteen days earlier, five members of the Free State Army had been killed by Republicans in an explosion.

