Circumstances of Kerry man's accident referred to garda watchdog

Gardaí have made a referral to GSOC in connection with an incident in Kerry.

The Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission said it received the referral under a section of the Garda Síochána Act of 2005.

This section provides for the referral to the garda watchdog by the gardaí of ‘any matter that appears … to indicate that the conduct of a garda may have resulted in the death of, or serious harm, to a person. ‘

GSOC says it's examining the circumstances that have led to this referral and will make no further comment at this time.

The garda watchdog said this was being done under section 91 of the Garda Síochána Act which states that GSOC would examine the circumstances with a view to recommending what further investigative measures may be required.

Radio Kerry understands the matter relates to an incident in the Barraduff/ Headford area.

The Garda Press Office said gardaí attended an incident in the Headford area on Monday, June 12th at around 3am.

Gardaí said a man, who’s in his 50s, was conveyed to University Hospital Kerry for treatment, of what they described as, non-life threatening injuries sustained in a fall.

The press office statement said no offences were disclosed.

Radio Kerry understands that the injured man had been the passenger in a vehicle driven by a man who was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving.

After the arrest took place, it’s alleged that the male passenger attempted to walk home when he fell and was injured.