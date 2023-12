Circle K fuel stations and stores have launched their Christmas car wash initiative for 2023.

The retailer, which has 15 stores in Kerry, will donate a minimum of €35,000 to The Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation.

€1 from every car wash at Circle K stores will go directly to the charity, marking their third year in a row donating funds to the foundation.

The campaign, which begins today, will run until Sunday.