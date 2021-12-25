Church leaders in Kerry speak of Covid challenge in their Christmas messages

Church leaders in Kerry have spoken about the difficulties of the past year in their annual Christmas messages.

Bishop of Kerry Ray Browne thanked everyone who responded to the great challenges posed by the pandemic in the last 12 months.

He also spoke of the power of nature, and the need to take care of the environment:

Meanwhile Archdeacon Simon Lumby, Rector of Killarney, said he hoped people would find joy and hope amid the dark times of the last year, despite the pressures and restrictions that hinder many people's livelihoods.

He said that after the toils and worries of the first Christmas, the holy family were able to rest after Jesus was born, and he hoped people could enjoy their day of rest as well: