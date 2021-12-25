Advertisement
News

Church leaders in Kerry speak of Covid challenge in their Christmas messages

Dec 25, 2021 12:12 By radiokerrynews
Church leaders in Kerry speak of Covid challenge in their Christmas messages Church leaders in Kerry speak of Covid challenge in their Christmas messages
Bishop of Kerry, Dr Ray Browne
Share this article

Church leaders in Kerry have spoken about the difficulties of the past year in their annual Christmas messages.

Bishop of Kerry Ray Browne thanked everyone who responded to the great challenges posed by the pandemic in the last 12 months.

He also spoke of the power of nature, and the need to take care of the environment:

Advertisement

Meanwhile Archdeacon Simon Lumby, Rector of Killarney, said he hoped people would find joy and hope amid the dark times of the last year, despite the pressures and restrictions that hinder many people's livelihoods.

He said that after the toils and worries of the first Christmas, the holy family were able to rest after Jesus was born, and he hoped people could enjoy their day of rest as well:

Advertisement

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus