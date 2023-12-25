Christmas swims taking place all across Kerry today

Christmas swims are taking place all across the county today.

Swims got underway at 11 o’clock in Waterville, Ballyheigue, Cromane, and at Dundag Beach in Muckross.

At noon, swimmers will head into the water at Fenit, Camp, Cuas Crom in Cahersiveen, Ballinskelligs, Derrynane, and Portmagee.

Swimmers will take to the water at Banna, Ballybunion, and Inch at 12:30, and Castlegregory at 12:45.

The swims are all in aid of various charities, including the Kerry Cancer Support Group, the Kerry Hospice Foundation and local branches of Aware and Saint Vincent de Paul.

Tony Donnelly from Waterville says the swim there this morning will be in aid of a very worthy cause: