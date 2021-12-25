Christmas swims for charity taking place throughout Kerry

Annual Christmas swims for charity are taking place across Kerry today.

While some have been cancelled due to the pandemic, seven went ahead at different locations in the county.

Swimmers entered the water at Kenmare Pier at 11am, and in Cuas Crom, Ballyheigue and Ballydavid round around noon.

The 70th annual Christmas swim in Fenit also began around noon , while the swims in Banna and Inch beach started at 12:30.

Seán Ó Conchúir of Tigh TP in Ballydavid, was hoping for a big crowd and some good weather there.