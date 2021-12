An event to raise funds to help those who are homeless will take place in Tralee tonight.

Novas, which helps those who are homeless or at risk of homelessness, is holding a Christmas sleep-out in the town centre.

Six people will sleep outside Penney's in The Mall with the event getting under way after 9pm. Martina O'Connor of Novas says people will be able to make donations and show their support for those taking part in the sleep-out.