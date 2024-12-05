Advertisement
Christmas market in Tralee cancelled due to Storm Darragh

Dec 5, 2024 17:21 By radiokerrynews
Christmas market in Tralee cancelled due to Storm Darragh
A Christmas market in Tralee tomorrow night has been cancelled due to Storm Darragh.

Kerry will be under a yellow wind warning from 3pm, which will upgrade to an orange alert at 10pm tomorrow, and remain in place until 9am on Saturday.

Tralee Chamber made the decision to cancel the Island of Geese Festive Evening Market to protect the safety of visitors, stallholders and the market team.

The chamber says this may cause disappointment but reminded patrons the evening market is still planned for Saturday, between five and nine pm, and for Sunday, between two and nine o'clock in the evening, weather permitting.

