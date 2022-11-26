Advertisement
Christmas celebrations begin in Tralee today

Nov 26, 2022 11:11 By radiokerrynews
Christmas celebrations begin in Tralee today.

Festive Flair in the Square will see music and entertainment from 2pm, with the town’s Christmas lights being officially switched on by the Mayor of Tralee, Mikey Sheehy and Santa Claus at 5pm.

Tralee will be transformed into the Christmas Kingdom, with activities each weekend in the run up to Christmas including an elf trail, stage production, and competitions.

There’ll also be festive markets at the Island of Geese on December 9th and 10th.

For more information, visit https://bit.ly/XmasKingdom

 

