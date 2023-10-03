Advertisement
Children with disabilities in Kerry and Cork waiting up to four months for assessment

Oct 3, 2023 13:19 By radiokerrynews
Children with disabilities in Kerry and Cork waiting up to four months for assessment
Children with disabilities in Kerry and Cork are waiting between three and four months for an assessment of their needs.

That’s according to figures from Cork Kerry Community Healthcare.

However, these figures also show that as of the end of August there were 705 children in the region waiting longer for an assessment.

€11 million funding was secured by the HSE which can be used for private assessments.

Cork Kerry Community Healthcare has an Assessment of Need (AON) administrative hub operating between Killarney and Cork City for a number of years.

 

