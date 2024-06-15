Advertisement
Jun 15, 2024 12:05 By radiokerrynews
Children throughout Kerry are being invited to join in the Summer Stars Reading Challenge.

From Saturday, the 8th of June children can visit their local Kerry library and collect a Summer Stars Reading Challenge card to track their reading.

They can join for free at any point over the summer and, when they complete the challenge, they will receive a medal and certificate of achievement.

Summer Stars is non-competitive and every child who reads even a single book or eBook is regarded as having completed the programme.

During the Summer Stars Reading Challenge, Kerry libraries will be hosting storytimes, workshops, board game afternoons, sensory mornings and competitions.

Kerry libraries stock a wide range of children’s books for all ages and interests, and library staff a happy to recommend new books, authors and genres that a child might not have tried before.

Their eBook/eAudiobook/eMagazine service, BorrowBox, also offers a large selection of titles for children.

For further details, go to kerrylibrary.ie

