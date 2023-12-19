Advertisement
News

Children and teenagers in Kerry urged to get flu vaccine to prevent illness spreading

Dec 19, 2023 17:42 By radiokerrynews
Children and teenagers in Kerry are being urged to get the flu vaccine in an effort to prevent the illness spreading to more vulnerable people in society.

A pop-up nasal spray flu vaccine clinic will take place in Tralee next week.

It’s a walk-in clinic and is open to children and teenagers aged from 2 to 17-years old and the vaccine is free of charge.

The clinic will take place in Kerry Vaccination Hub at BorgWarner in Tralee (V92 HT21) on December 29th from 10.20am to 3.30pm.

Cork Kerry Community Healthcare Clinical Lead for Covid and flu vaccinations, Corrina Broderick is encouraging people to get their children vaccinated:

Symptoms of flu in children can include:

·         High temperature

·         Muscle pains

·         Headache

·         Extreme tiredness

