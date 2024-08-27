Advertisement
Child psychologist backs Education Minister plan saying parents shouldn’t rely on phones to contact their children in school

Aug 27, 2024 09:34 By radiokerrynews
Child psychologist backs Education Minister plan saying parents shouldn't rely on phones to contact their children in school
Aug 27, 2024 09:34
Parents shouldn't rely on mobile phones to contact their children in school - according to a leading child psychologist.

It comes as Education Minister and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley has announced plans to ban smartphones from all secondary schools.

Minister Foley is set to write to schools in the coming weeks regarding the new directive, which is backed up by evidence that phones ‘disrupt’ learning and contribute to cyber bullying.

Child psychologist Catherine Hallissey says we are heading towards a mindless overuse of technology:

 

