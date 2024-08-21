Advertisement
News

Education Minister says she's working to introduce mobile phones ban in secondary schools

Aug 21, 2024 17:23 By radiokerrynews
Education Minister says she's working to introduce mobile phones ban in secondary schools
Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD Tralee Co Kerry
Share this article

The Minister for Education says she is working to introduce a ban on mobile phones in secondary schools.

The move comes as somewhat of a shift from the Minister’s initial focus on smartphone use among primary school students.

In November, Kerry Fianna Fáil TD and Education Minister Norma Foley introduced a new Government policy to encourage parents to avoid buying smartphones for primary school-aged children.

Advertisement

She says phone use isn’t as much of a problem in primary schools as it is in secondary schools.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Uisce Éireann crews on track to finish repairs to major burst on Tralee main
Advertisement
Tralee man remanded on bail in relation to criminal damage and weapon charges
Rose of Tralee watched by half a million TV viewers
Advertisement

Recommended

Uisce Éireann crews on track to finish repairs to major burst on Tralee main
Rose of Tralee watched by half a million TV viewers
An Bórd Pleanála overrules inspector to grant planning for major Listowel housing development
Tralee man remanded on bail in relation to criminal damage and weapon charges
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus