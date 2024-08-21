Education Minister says she's working to introduce mobile phones ban in secondary schools

The Minister for Education says she is working to introduce a ban on mobile phones in secondary schools.

The move comes as somewhat of a shift from the Minister’s initial focus on smartphone use among primary school students.

In November, Kerry Fianna Fáil TD and Education Minister Norma Foley introduced a new Government policy to encourage parents to avoid buying smartphones for primary school-aged children.

Advertisement

She says phone use isn’t as much of a problem in primary schools as it is in secondary schools.