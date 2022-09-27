Advertisement
News

Chief Executive of Tralee Chamber welcomes Business Energy Support Scheme

Sep 27, 2022 17:09 By radiokerrynews
Chief Executive of Tralee Chamber welcomes Business Energy Support Scheme Chief Executive of Tralee Chamber welcomes Business Energy Support Scheme
Share this article

The Chief Executive of Tralee Chamber believes the Temporary Business Energy Support Scheme announced in Budget 2023 to assist businesses with energy costs is a welcome move.

Colette O’Connor says, however, it’s a pity the 9% hospitality VAT rate will be increased.

 

Advertisement

 

Tralee and West Kerry Area President of the Society of St Vincent de Paul, Paddy Kevane, says it’s a welcome budget for social welfare recipients.

Advertisement

He notes that many of these people are working everyday as carers, so it’s important they’re looked after.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus