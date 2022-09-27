Chief Executive of Tralee Chamber welcomes Business Energy Support Scheme

The Chief Executive of Tralee Chamber believes the Temporary Business Energy Support Scheme announced in Budget 2023 to assist businesses with energy costs is a welcome move.

Colette O’Connor says, however, it’s a pity the 9% hospitality VAT rate will be increased.

Tralee and West Kerry Area President of the Society of St Vincent de Paul, Paddy Kevane, says it’s a welcome budget for social welfare recipients.

He notes that many of these people are working everyday as carers, so it’s important they’re looked after.