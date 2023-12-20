Advertisement
News

Changes to Listowel SouthDoc to come into effect in January

Dec 20, 2023 17:53 By radiokerrynews
Changes to Listowel SouthDoc to come into effect in January
Share this article

Changes to the out-of-hours GP service in North Kerry are to come into effect on January 2nd.

Earlier this month, SouthDoc said a home visit division would be established in the Listowel area for patients unable to attend a treatment centre.

SouthDoc says from January 2nd, Listowel will operate by appointment with patients who need in-person GP consultation to travel to its Tralee Treatment Centre.

Advertisement

The service says Listowel, along with Macroom and Clonakilty, will remain open and appointments will be arranged for patients as clinically indicated.

It says changes in Listowel, Macroom and Clonakilty are a response to the continuing GP shortage and to prevent the burnout of doctors who provide a day-time service in these areas.

SouthDoc chairman Dr Andrew Crosbie said these changes are essential to maintain the service in the three areas.

Advertisement

He pointed out in 2006, SouthDoc had over 162,000 patient consultations; by last year the figure was 231,000 while at the same time, GP numbers in Kerry and Cork have declined.

SouthDoc medical director Dr Gary Stack said similar changes had been introduced in North and West Cork without any issue.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry Association of New York hands over €25,000 to Kerry charities
Advertisement
New tourist attraction planned for Fenit for 2024
Kerry syndicates strike gold
Advertisement

Recommended

New tourist attraction planned for Fenit for 2024
Kerry Association of New York hands over €25,000 to Kerry charities
Kerry syndicates strike gold
Astellas thanks council and local community after planning granted for Tralee facility
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus