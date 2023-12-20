Changes to Listowel SouthDoc to come into effect in January

Changes to the out-of-hours GP service in North Kerry are to come into effect on January 2nd.

Earlier this month, SouthDoc said a home visit division would be established in the Listowel area for patients unable to attend a treatment centre.

SouthDoc says from January 2nd, Listowel will operate by appointment with patients who need in-person GP consultation to travel to its Tralee Treatment Centre.

The service says Listowel, along with Macroom and Clonakilty, will remain open and appointments will be arranged for patients as clinically indicated.

It says changes in Listowel, Macroom and Clonakilty are a response to the continuing GP shortage and to prevent the burnout of doctors who provide a day-time service in these areas.

SouthDoc chairman Dr Andrew Crosbie said these changes are essential to maintain the service in the three areas.

He pointed out in 2006, SouthDoc had over 162,000 patient consultations; by last year the figure was 231,000 while at the same time, GP numbers in Kerry and Cork have declined.

SouthDoc medical director Dr Gary Stack said similar changes had been introduced in North and West Cork without any issue.