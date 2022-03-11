Advertisement
Change in societal perception of violence against women in last 30 years

Mar 11, 2022 13:03 By radiokerrynews
There has been a change in society’s perception of violence against women in the past three decades.

That’s according to the Kerry Rape and Sexual Abuse Centre, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary today.

A candlelight walk will be held in Tralee town at 6pm to mark the anniversary.

Manager of the centre Vera O’Leary says that societal views have matured since it opened in 1992.

However, she also says there is still a minority of people who stigmatise rape and sexual abuse, but changes in attitudes and legislation are going in the right direction.

