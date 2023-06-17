Advertisement
Chance for Kerry charities to join Killarney networking group

Jun 17, 2023 13:06 By radiokerrynews
Chance for Kerry charities to join Killarney networking group
Kerry charities interested in joining a business networking group are being urged to attend an event next week.

Killarney BNI - Business Networking International - is looking to fill its charity seat, a one-year membership for an organisation, especially one struggling with networking and fundraising.

The Killarney BNI Chapter is hosting an online meeting this Thursday morning (at 6.45AM) with a presentation on the benefits of charity membership, and is asking local charities to join in.

Charity members need to register to attend.

To resister for the online meeting - contact Tony Dunne, Killarney Chapter President on 086 820 2832 or email [email protected], or

Ciarán O Ceilleachair, Secretary/Treasurer of Killarney BNI, on 087 777 0057 or email  [email protected]

