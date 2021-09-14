Advertisement
Chair of the South/South-West Hospital Group, which includes UHK, resigns from her post

Sep 14, 2021 08:09 By radiokerrynews
The Chair of the South/South-West Hospital group has resigned, saying 'much needed reform' has not been delivered.

Professor Geraldine McCarthy's letter to the Minister says they 'are no closer to the required reform than we were six years ago.'

The South/South-West Hospital Group comprises ten hospitals, including University Hospital Kerry.

Professor McCarthy's resignation comes less than a week after two senior officials from the Slaintecare programme resigned from their roles.

Sinn Fein health spokesperson David Cullinane says it's a vote of no confidence in Stephen Donnelly and other senior figures.

