Chair of Kerry animal rescue says laws around dangerous dog breeds not being enforced

Laws regarding dangerous dog breeds, including muzzling, aren’t being enforced.

That’s according to chair of rescue group, Animal Help Net Kerry, Jean Campbell.

She was speaking after two recent attacks by XL bully dogs, which left three women in hospital; one in Wexford yesterday and two in Waterford last Friday.

Jean Campbell believes the laws currently in place regarding dangerous dog breeds need to be enforced.

Meanwhile, Maurice Enright of Sera Husky and Animal Rescue charity, Tralee and Lisselton, feels it's too easy for people to buy animals and more regulation is needed.

He says they’ve had to take in a 12 foot boa constrictor snake, after the owner bought it over the internet, but wasn’t able to provide for it.

He says the snake kept growing, which required a larger tank, and it also needed a lot of heating, which was costing too much.

Maurice Enright feels people need to do their research in advance of buying such pets, but believes regulations are also needed.