Ceremony in Tralee today to remember those who died by suicide

A ceremony to remember those who have lost their lives by suicide is taking place this afternoon in Tralee.

A Christmas remembrance tree has been set up outside the Tralee Municipal District/ Motor Tax offices on Prince's Street.

A short ceremony will take place there at 3 o’clock.

People are welcome to place a decoration on the tree in memory of those who have died by suicide.

Organiser Sharon Roche says people can come along this afternoon during the ceremony or any time over Christmas and place a decoration on the tree.

Anyone who’s affected by these issues, may call the Samaritans for free any time at 116 123.