CEO of Údarás na Gaeltachta launches new taskforce action plan for Iveragh Gaeltacht

Dec 7, 2023 13:13 By radiokerrynews
The CEO of Údarás na Gaeltachta has launched a new taskforce action plan for the Iveragh Gaeltacht.

Tascfhórsa Uíbh Ráthaigh (Action Plan 2023-2026), was established in 2017, aiming to stabilise the population structure of the South Kerry Gaeltacht area.

The taskforce is comprised of representatives from state agencies, educational bodies, business and the community sector.

Part one of the action plan has helped 18 households settle in Iveragh; while part two sets out 75 individual actions over the next three years - including greater numbers moving to the region.

Údarás CEO, Tomás Ó Síocháin, says the action plan has already resulted in schools in the area maintaining pupil numbers and retaining teachers.

