CEO of KDYS says issues raised in Tusla report have been addressed

Oct 18, 2023 13:46 By radiokerrynews
The CEO of the Kerry Diocesan Youth Service says issues raised in a recent Tusla report about the organisation have been addressed.

The audit report criticised financial controls by KDYS and made 29 adverse findings against the Killarney-based voluntary youth work organisation; five of recommendations were classed as high risk.

The report raised issues around budgets, the need for a risk register and term limits for board members.

Berni Smyth, who was appointed as CEO of the KDYS in June of last year, says when she took over the role they initiated their own review of procedures and policies.

19 of the 29 recommendations in Tusla’s report were already implemented by the KDYS when the Tusla audit report was issued to the Killarney-based organisation.

Ms Smyth says all recommendations have now been implemented.

She says there was never any question of fraud and that a number of the issues were relatively minor, such as a mislabeled expenses claim of €2.82.

Ms Smyth says what was needed, in a number of areas, was a minor tightening of policy and controls:

