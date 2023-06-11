Advertisement
Census 2022 shows over 76% of people in Kerry are Roman Catholics

Jun 11, 2023 13:06 By radiokerrynews
Census 2022 shows over 76% of people in Kerry are Roman Catholics
CSO Census 2022 - As per Central Statistics Office twitter
Over 119,000 people in Kerry listed Roman Catholic as their religion in Census 2022.

This represents 76.2% of the county’s population.

Nationally, the number of Roman Catholics fell from 79% in Census 2016, to 69% last year.

Meanwhile, people with no religion increased by over 280,000 (284,269) on the last census, to more than 735,000 (736,210).

Of the 156,458 people in Kerry, 119,205 listed Roman Catholic as their religion in the Census.

More than 17,500 (17,536) respondents indicated they have no religion.

Almost 3,000 (2,930) people listed Church of Ireland (England, Anglican, Episcopalian); while Orthodox (Greek, Coptic, Russian) at over 2,200 (2,207); and Islam with 2,151 people, completed the top five most practiced religions in the county.

Over 8,500 (8,548) respondents did not state their religion.

Meanwhile, almost 1,000 listed Christian (not specified); 160 people were recorded as Protestant, while nearly 500 (477) responded as other stated religion.

The other religions practiced , and number of respondents in Kerry included; 308 Hindus, 275 Jehova’s Witnesses, 255 Presbyterians, 254 Buddhists, 202 Pentecostal (Apostolic), 174 Evangelical, 141 Methodists (Wesleyan), 128 Pagans (Pantheists), 100 Lutherans, 96 Born Again Christians, 91 Lapsed (Roman) Catholics, 87 Baptists, 87 Spiritualists, 82 Agnostics, and 31 respondents in the county were Atheists.

 

Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected]
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

