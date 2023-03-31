Advertisement
CEED rebranding to Cantillon Academy at MTU

Mar 31, 2023 13:03 By radiokerrynews
CEED rebranding to Cantillon Academy at MTU
The Centre for Entrepreneurship and Enterprise Development or (CEED) at Munster Technological University Kerry is rebranding to the Cantillon Academy at MTU.

It’s being named after the pioneering 18th century economist from Ballyheigue, Richard Cantillon.

Under the new title, the centre will build on the work to date of CEED, and on the vision that they can lead and scale through transformation.

It’ll operate under three pillars - the Cantillon Learning Centre, the Cantillon Discovery Lab, and the Cantillon Forum.

 

