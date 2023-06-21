Advertisement
News

CBS Primary School receives initial approval for new building project

Jun 21, 2023 13:06 By radiokerrynews
CBS Primary School receives initial approval for new building project CBS Primary School receives initial approval for new building project
Share this article

CBS Primary School in Tralee has received initial project approval for a new building project.

Education Minister and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley has announced the project approval for an additional four mainstream classes to the school.

The project will also deliver 10 additional rooms dedicated to the provision of special education.

Advertisement

The school has also now received a design team, and the Department has designated a project manager to design and tender the project.

Minister Foley says the development will meet the needs of the students while also investing the provision of state-of-the-art special education facilities.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus