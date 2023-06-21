CBS Primary School receives initial approval for new building project

CBS Primary School in Tralee has received initial project approval for a new building project.

Education Minister and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley has announced the project approval for an additional four mainstream classes to the school.

The project will also deliver 10 additional rooms dedicated to the provision of special education.

The school has also now received a design team, and the Department has designated a project manager to design and tender the project.

Minister Foley says the development will meet the needs of the students while also investing the provision of state-of-the-art special education facilities.