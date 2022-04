The Cathaoirleach of the Killarney Municipal District has called for an increase in garda resources to tackle late night anti-social behaviour.

Cllr Marie Moloney was reacting to the several arrests made in Killarney town over the bank holiday weekend.

Gardaí confirmed that several people were arrested for incidents relating to public intoxication.

Cllr Moloney says the problem is not isolated to Killarney and that the issue needs to be tackled nationally.