Castleisland winners of horse racing competition meet Rachael Blackmore

Students from Castleisland got to meet renowned jockey Rachael Blackmore, after winning a national horseracing competition.

Castleisland Community College students - Shauna O’Keefe, Miriam and Abbie O’Connell, and Katelyn O’Keefe - won the Agri Aware and Equuip From Foal to Race school programme.

They were rewarded with a trip to Punchestown Racecourse where they met Rachael Blackmore, had a track walk with jockey Sean Flanagan and they also shadowed Wexford trainer Paul Nolan.

The Agri Aware and equuip joint initiative is a free programme to introduce transition year students to all aspects of horseracing.

Over 4,000 students from 120 schools got involved in ‘From Foal to Race’, which shines a light on the equine sector with six modules in al; the topics include breeding and stud farms, making a racehorse and horse basics.

Castleisland Community College teacher, Kellie Sheehy says it was a fantastic programme, adding the students were thrilled to win the group project element as it gave them an insight into the horse racing and breeding industry.