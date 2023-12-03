Castleisland students work incorporated into new charity shop-front

Students in Castleisland have played a role in the makeover of Kerry Mental Health Association’s Second Chance Charity Shop.

Students from Presentation Secondary School, St. Patricks Secondary School and Castleisland Community College created works of art based on the 5 Ways to Wellbeing.

The 5 Ways to Wellbeing are simple actions to practice each day to maintain or improve mental health - connect, be active, take notice, keep learning and give.

Artist Mike O’Donnell was commissioned to create the new shop front, incorporating elements of work from students from three secondary schools.

The Second Chance Charity Shop Castleisland is open Monday to Saturday from 10am to 4pm.