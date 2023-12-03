Advertisement
News

Castleisland students work incorporated into new charity shop-front

Dec 3, 2023 13:20 By radiokerrynews
Castleisland students work incorporated into new charity shop-front
Share this article

Students in Castleisland have played a role in the makeover of Kerry Mental Health Association’s Second Chance Charity Shop.

Students from Presentation Secondary School, St. Patricks Secondary School and Castleisland Community College created works of art based on the 5 Ways to Wellbeing.

The 5 Ways to Wellbeing are simple actions to practice each day to maintain or improve mental health - connect, be active, take notice, keep learning and give.

Advertisement

Artist Mike O’Donnell was commissioned to create the new shop front, incorporating elements of work from students from three secondary schools.

The Second Chance Charity Shop Castleisland is open Monday to Saturday from 10am to 4pm.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Calls for dog parks to be set up in Kerry
Advertisement
Kerry farmer part of team launching Ireland’s first satellite
South Kerry animal charity to benefit from Christmas campaign
Advertisement

Recommended

City Aim To Close Gap On Arsenal To A Point Against Spurs
Warriors Into National Cup Semi-Final
Kerry Airport Basketball Results & Fixtures
Kerry farmer part of team launching Ireland’s first satellite
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus