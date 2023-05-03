Castleisland Parish Priest says it’s disappointing man stole money from local churches

The Parish Priest in Castleisland says it’s disappointing that someone stole money from two churches in the area.

Over the past two weeks, CCTV captured a man stealing the collection boxes in Castleisland Parish Church on two occasions.

Money was also taken from the collection boxes in Cordal Church; there’s no CCTV there but it’s believed the same individuals are involved.

Large collection boxes were set up during the pandemic, to enable people to drop their weekly envelope into both churches in a safe way.

Gardaí are investigating the incidents and the collection boxes have now been removed.

Fr Mossie Brick says the boxes would have been regularly emptied in both churches so there would have only been a small amount of money inside: