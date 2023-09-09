Castleisland man to be honoured for his dedication to Sliabh Luachra music

A Castleisland man is to be honoured for his dedication to the music of Sliabh Luachra.

PJ Teahan has been selected as this year’s winner of the Dedication to the Music of Sliabh Luachra Award.

Mr Teahan is the founder of ‘Handed Down', a series of lectures and performances that shine a light on Sliabh Luachra music and musicians, while also promoting and preserving the local tradition.

He also organises World Fiddle Day in Scartaglen each year which attracts people from all over the world.

PJ Teahan will be presented with the award at the Patrick O'Keeffe Traditional Music Festival in October.