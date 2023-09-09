Advertisement
News

Castleisland man to be honoured for his dedication to Sliabh Luachra music

Sep 9, 2023 13:05 By radiokerrynews
Castleisland man to be honoured for his dedication to Sliabh Luachra music
Share this article

A Castleisland man is to be honoured for his dedication to the music of Sliabh Luachra.

PJ Teahan has been selected as this year’s winner of the Dedication to the Music of Sliabh Luachra Award.

Mr Teahan is the founder of ‘Handed Down', a series of lectures and performances that shine a light on Sliabh Luachra music and musicians, while also promoting and preserving the local tradition.

Advertisement

He also organises World Fiddle Day in Scartaglen each year which attracts people from all over the world.

PJ Teahan will be presented with the award at the Patrick O'Keeffe Traditional Music Festival in October.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Over 350 births registered in Kerry in first quarter of 2023
Advertisement
Taoiseach to speak at conference in Killarney
Kerry man and dog to represent Ireland at International Sheepdog Trials
Advertisement

Recommended

Saturday afternoon local soccer results
Saturday afternoon local GAA results
Over 350 births registered in Kerry in first quarter of 2023
Taoiseach to speak at conference in Killarney
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus