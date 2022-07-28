Castleisland man died in River Shannon when safety mechanism failed to operate court hears

Two men - one of whom was from Kerry - plunged to their deaths in the River Shannon after a safety mechanism on a crane which was holding a steel cage carrying them, failed to operate, a court heard yesterday.

The incident occurred on August 29th, 2015.

Advertisement

36-year-old TJ O’Herlihy from Castleisland and 29-year-old Bryan Whelan of O’Briensbridge, Co Clare, drowned as they could not escape from the steel cage.

Advertisement

Both stonemasons had been harnessed into the cage and were wearing life-jackets, while they carried out specialised repair works on the south side of Thomond Bridge in Limerick City.

Separate investigations by gardaí and the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) followed, resulting in criminal charges against two companies, Nationwide Crane Hire Ltd, Dock Road, Limerick, and Palfinger Ireland Ltd, from Tullamore, Co Offaly.

Advertisement

Both firms pleaded guilty to breaches of the Health and Safety at Work Act.

Advertisement

Judge Tom O’Donnell adjourned sentencing to October 7th.