Castleisland man accused of throwing cocaine-filled lunchbox from window in bid to evade detection

A man has appeared in court charged in connection with a drug seizure worth almost €16,000 in Castleisland.

34-year-old John O’Brien, of 25 An Caisleán Mór Castleisland, appeared before Tralee District Court this afternoon.

John O’Brien is charged with two counts of sale and supply in relation to cocaine and cannabis, as well as two counts of possession of cocaine and cannabis.

Advertisement

He’s also charged with obstruction after he threw a lunch box containing cocaine from an upstairs window in an attempt to evade detection.

Gardaí told the court Mr O’Brien is alleged to have had approximately €15,000 worth of white powder, believed to be cocaine, and €900 worth of cannabis in his possession.

John O’Brien, who is represented by solicitor Pat Mann, was arrested earlier today and charged just after 3.30pm.

Advertisement

Garda Stephen Foley gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution and told the court Mr O’Brien made no reply to any of the charges.

There was no objection to bail and Judge David Waters remanded the accused on bail to appear before Tralee District Court again on March 1st.