Case of avian flu confirmed in raven off Kerry coast

Jul 11, 2022 17:07 By radiokerrynews
Case of avian flu confirmed in raven off Kerry coast
https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Corvus_corax.001_-_Tower_of_London.JPG
A case of avian flu has been confirmed in a wild bird off the coast of Kerry.

That’s according to the National Disease Control Centre of the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

It says infection was confirmed in a raven off the Kerry coast three days ago (July 8th).

The raven had the influenza subtype H5N1  - it’s the first case of avian flu confirmed in a wild bird in this country since the start of April.

Between November and April, 85 wild birds tested positive for the disease.

H5N1 avian flu is highly contagious for birds but risk of transmission to humans is considered to be very low.

Avian Influenza Update No 7 of 2022

