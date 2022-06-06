Carrie Bradshaw proves inspirational to Listowel Races' Best Dressed Lady

The Sex and the City TV programme and its spinoff, And Just Like That, are major inspirations for the winner of the Listowel Races Best Dressed Lady at the course’s June Bank Holiday meeting which continues today.

Best Dressed Lady Grace Flynn from Pallaskenry in County Limerick was inspired by Sarah Jessica Parker’s character, Carrie Bradshaw, with her winning soft pink dress with full tulle skirt.

First runner up was Diane Jeffers who wore a fitted white dress with matching cape from Jasmine boutique in Tralee and a straw hat from Penneys.

In memory of the late Betty McGrath, the Listowel florist renowned for her great support of the festival and the Ladies Day competition, a special award was given to Denise O’Connor from Brosna who won Most Fashion Forward Headpiece, sponsored by Listowel traders.