Carnival atmosphere in Killarney as final participants complete the Ring of Kerry cycle

Jul 1, 2023 18:07 By radiokerrynews
The Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle will return in 2022. Pic: Valerie O’Sullivan/FREE PIC
The last of the participants of the Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle, are crossing the line at the Beech Road Car Park in Killarney.

Around 4,500 cyclists set off this morning at half seven and earlier, for the 41st edition of the fundraiser.

The main beneficiaries this year include Breakthrough Cancer Research, Comfort for Chemo, Critical – Emergency Medical Response, Kerry Mountain Rescue, Valentia Community Hospital.

Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle PRO, Cathal Walshe, says there’s a carnival atmosphere at the finish line

 

