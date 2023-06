Carers in Kerry have received the Carers Support Grant, which was announced by Minister for Social Protection, Heather Humphreys. .

The annual grant of €1,850 is in recognition of the key role carers play and to take account of the additional cost of providing care.

In Kerry, there were over 4,200 (4,289) recipients of the grant; nationally this number is around 125,000.

Advertisement

The overall cost of the grant being paid is expected to be in the region of €260 million.