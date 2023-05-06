Advertisement
CARA Sport Inclusion Ireland rebrands to Active Disability Ireland

May 6, 2023 16:05 By radiokerrynews
Donal Lynch and Ian Coleman Horgan of St John of God's, Tralee, pictured with Minister for Disability, Anne Rabbitte at the rebranding of Active Disability Ireland.
CARA Sport Inclusion Ireland, which is based at the Kerry Sports Academy at Munster Technological University in Tralee, has rebranded.

Now known as Active Disability Ireland, it was founded in 2007 to support organisations to increase equal opportunities for people with disabilities to be active.

The group recently held an event to mark the rebranding with several Kerry people involved, including Killarney Paralympian and Active Disability Ireland ambassador, Jordan Lee; Johnny Quaid of Kingdom Wheelblasters wheelchair basketball team; Seán Ward of Lixnaw, and Donal Lynch and Ian Coleman Horgan of St John of God's, Tralee.

Johnny Quaid of Kingdom Wheelblasters wheelchair basketball team at the rebranding of Active Disability Ireland.

 

