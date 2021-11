Cara Credit Union is to offer the Government’s new Brexit Impact Loan Scheme for businesses.

Cara has branches in Tralee, Castleisland, Killorglin, Ballyduff, and Causeway.

The new loan scheme is run by the State-owned Strategic Banking Corporation of Ireland.

It’ll provide funds to micro businesses, small businesses and primary producers that have been affected by the impact of Brexit.

The minimum loan value is €25,000, and the loans will have a term of between one and six years.