Cara Credit Union reducing death benefit insurance by €950

Cara Credit Union is reducing its death benefit insurance by €950.

The financial institution, which has branches in Tralee, Killorglin, Castleisland, Ballyduff, and Causeway, originally offered death benefit insurance of €1,950, which would go towards funeral expenses for members.

However, from September 1st, it’s being reduced to €1,000.

In correspondence issued to members, CEO of Cara Credit Union Pa Laide, stated this was a cost saving measure taken by the board to ensure the financial institution continues to be viable into the future.