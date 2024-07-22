Advertisement
Cara Credit Union announce Shona Heaslip as brand ambassador

Jul 22, 2024 14:06 By radiokerrynews
Cara Credit Union announce Shona Heaslip as brand ambassador
Jul 22, 2024 14:06
Shona Heaslip with Mark Hussey (Chief Operations Officer) and Philip Lynch (Marketing Officer). Photo By: Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD
Cara Credit Union have announced Shona Heaslip as its new brand ambassador and the chance to win €500.

Shona is a renowned long-distance runner who has an impressive athletic career.

She said “Being local, I can see first hand just how much Cara Credit Union does for its members and the local community. I am thrilled to be on board”.

One product available to Cara Credit Union members is the current account and they are currently running a competition.

Following the announcement of Shona as brand ambassador, they are offering anyone who opens a current account between the 1st of May 2024 to the 31st of August 2024 the chance to win €500.

