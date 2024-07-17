Advertisement
Cara Credit Union announce Lauri Healy community sponsorship award winners for 2024

Jul 17, 2024 12:59 By radiokerrynews
Cara Credit Union announce Lauri Healy community sponsorship award winners for 2024
Cara Credit Union Announce Lauri Healy Community Sponsorship Award Winners for 2024. Photo By : Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus. LTD
Cara Credit Union have announced the Lauri Healy Community Sponsorship Award Winners for 2024.

A number of local community groups and organisations have received €3,000 each from the Cara Credit Union awards programme.

The recipients for 2024 were St. John's Parochial School, Gurrane Boat Club, Ciarraí Thiar AC, St. Ita's & St. Joseph's Tralee and the Fenit Heritage Project

Originally established in 2017, the Lauri Healy Community Sponsorship Awards has proven to be instrumental in facilitating valuable community initiatives.

To date, 48 community groups and charitable organisations have benefited from this initiative, exemplifying the credit union’s unwavering dedication to fostering positive change.

Mark Hussey, COO of Cara Credit Union, speaking about the origin of the awards said, “Lauri Healy, a founding director of Tralee Credit Union, dedicated decades of his life to its advancement. He also played an active role in supporting and nurturing credit unions across Kerry and beyond. The Lauri Healy Community Sponsorship Awards stand as a testament to his legacy, a tribute to his remarkable contributions to the local community."

