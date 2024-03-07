Advertisement
Cantillon conference takes place today

Mar 7, 2024 09:00 By radiokerrynews
Pictured at the MTU Kerry Campus for the launch Cantillon 2024 which takes place March 7th at Ballygarry Estate Hotel, Tralee are Shane McGibney Chief Business Transformation Officer​ with Kerry Group; Grett O'Connor, television producer, presenter, and communications coach; Padraig McGillicuddy, proprietor of Ballygarry Estate; and Professor Maggie Cusack President of Munster Technological University. Photo By : Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD
The annual Cantillon conference is taking place today.

Named after the pioneering 18th century economist from Ballyheigue, Richard Cantillon, the event is part of the Kerry Month of Enterprise.

The conference is taking place in Ballygarry Estate Hotel and Spa.

The Cantillon conference is an annual event and is organised by Munster Technological University Kerry.

It brings together national and international industry leaders, economists, journalists, academics, and entrepreneurs to examine and explore key technology-related topics.

This year’s theme is transforming to secure a sustainable future.

The event will open with an address by MTU president Professor Maggie Cusack and the keynote address will be Shane McGibney, who leads Kerry Group’s business transformation programme to accelerate growth across geographies, businesses and functions.

There will also be panel discussions throughout the afternoon which will focus on the challenges and opportunities associated with transformation, and focusing on sustainable transformation through people.

Grett O’Connor, who is a communications consultant, documentary/film producer, presenter and writer, will MC the conference.

