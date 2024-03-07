Cantillon conference takes place today

The annual Cantillon conference is taking place today.

Named after the pioneering 18th century economist from Ballyheigue, Richard Cantillon, the event is part of the Kerry Month of Enterprise.

The conference is taking place in Ballygarry Estate Hotel and Spa.

The Cantillon conference is an annual event and is organised by Munster Technological University Kerry.

It brings together national and international industry leaders, economists, journalists, academics, and entrepreneurs to examine and explore key technology-related topics.

This year’s theme is transforming to secure a sustainable future.

The event will open with an address by MTU president Professor Maggie Cusack and the keynote address will be Shane McGibney, who leads Kerry Group’s business transformation programme to accelerate growth across geographies, businesses and functions.

There will also be panel discussions throughout the afternoon which will focus on the challenges and opportunities associated with transformation, and focusing on sustainable transformation through people.

Grett O’Connor, who is a communications consultant, documentary/film producer, presenter and writer, will MC the conference.